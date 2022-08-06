Visitors are seen at the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) in Serdang August 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Aug 6 — Some 50 visitors to the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Exhibition (Maha) 2022 became lucky customers of the National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) when they were given a chance to buy chicken with a discount of up to 75 per cent during the Happy Hour sale today.

Nafas chairman Datuk Zamri Yaakob said lucky customers can purchase four chicken products of the Peladang brand at a price as low as RM5 per packet during happy hour, which will be held daily until August 14.

“Today, we managed to sell 100 packets of one kilogramme (kg) and 1.2kg Ayam Potong (chicken cuts), 1kg Boneless Chicken Thighs and 1kg Chicken Fillet. Their market price can reach up to RM20 per pack,” he said after launching the Happy Hour sale at Nafas Pavillion in Hall A of the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) today.

Meanwhile, Zamri said Nafas also brought Nafas Cafe to Maha 2022 to give visitors the opportunity to enjoy the uniqueness of Peladang beverage products.

The cafe also promotes its 3-in-1 coffee, chocolate and teh tarik drinks, which are currently being sold in the market, as well as latte, which will enter the market soon.

Maha 2022, which will be held until August 14, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today. — Bernama