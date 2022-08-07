Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said various programmes, including competitions with national elements, were organised to instil patriotism among the people in the state. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Aug 7 — The people in Negri Sembilan have been urged to continue to fly the Jalur Gemilang, especially at their residences and business premises, to rejuvenate the patriotic spirit in conjunction with this year’s National Month celebration.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said by flying the national flag, it would reflect their appreciation and gratitude to past warriors who had fought to achieve the country’s independence.

He expressed regrets over the current lukewarm response from the public in flying the Jalur Gemilang.

As for government premises, he said, most of them had been decorated with the flag.

“We want that patriotic spirit to show, for the elderly ones set an example for the younger generation, if it is not done now, we fear that they young people will not know the struggle by past leaders and warriors in getting the country’s independence.

“If we can unite to curb the spread of Covid-19, we can also do the same for Jalur Gemilang,” he told Bernama here today.

He said various programmes, including competitions with national elements, were organised to instil patriotism among the people in the state.

Aminuddin said the programmes to be held during the National Month in Negeri Sembilan included the Info On Wheels Merdeka (IOW Merdeka), [email protected], National Storytelling Competition and Semarak Gemilang activities.

Meanwhile, State Youth Development and Sports Committee chairman Datuk Mohamad Taufek Abd Ghani said the national flag was being distributed to the public by all the state assembly service centres.

Apart from that, he said, the Pusat Pembangunan Belia Harapan Negeri Sembilan (TABAH) had also drawn up a programme, known as Semarak Kemerdekaan Belia Negeri Sembilan, to attract the involvement of youths in the National Day celebration.

Mohamad Taufek said the programmes would be carried out from Aug 15 to 31 involves a variety of activities, including the short tiktok video competition ‘Youth and the Meaning of Independence’, Merdeka Youth Tour and the Negri Sembilan Youth Bike Tour. — Bernama