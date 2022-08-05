Mohd Azahari said the crash involved a trailer and two cars, a Proton Iswara and a Perodua Axia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, Aug 5 — Three men were killed and four others injured in a road crash involving three vehicles at Kilometre 126 Jalan Kuantan-Segamat in Rompin last night.

Rompin district police chief DSP Mohd Azahari Mukhtar said the crash, which occurred at 8.50pm involved a trailer and two cars, a Proton Iswara and a Perodua Axia.

He identified those killed in the crash as the trailer attendant Abdul Raziz Mohdal, 40, from Segamat, Johor; driver of the Iswara car, Mohd Khairol Md Tahir, 36, and his rear passenger, Zairulzaimy Jambi (repeat: Zairulzaimy Jambi), 18, both with address in Pekan, near here.

“The crash was believed to have happened when Mohd Khairol, who was driving from Segamat, lost control of the wheel, causing the car to veer into the opposite lane and collided with the trailer before crashing into the Proton Axia car,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azahari said the bodies were taken to Hospital Muadzam Shah, in Rompin, for post mortem. — Bernama