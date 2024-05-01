KUCHING, May 1 — The Sarawak government is dedicated to bridging the digital gap among the people in the state, regardless of whether they reside in urban or rural areas, said Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

He said this is to ensure that every region of Sarawak experiences the advantages of enhanced connectivity and effortless communication, particularly enabling people to participate in the digital economy.

Julaihi, who is Sebuyau assemblyman, pointed out that Sarawak has a total of 4,447 telecommunication towers and infrastructures so far.

“With 512 out of 600 Sarawak Multimedia Authority Rural Telecommunication (SMART) towers, and 764 out of 878 Jalinan Digital Negara (Jendela) towers now physically completed, the total number of completed telecommunication towers and structures in Sarawak has increased from 4,217 at the end of 2023 to 4,447.

“Among these completed SMART towers, 305 are already providing Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) services. Out of these, 211 are also providing 4G mobility via MOCN technology, while another 40 are scheduled to follow suit in batches for the upcoming Gawai Dayak celebration,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was to announce the significant progress in the Sarawak government’s mission to enhance connectivity across rural Sarawak.

As for the completed Jendela towers, Julaihi said 313 are offering 4G services equipped with multi-operator core network (MOCN) technology as well.

MOCN is a network architecture that enables multiple mobile network operators (MNOs) to share a common infrastructure (Radio Access Networks) while maintaining separate services for the respective telecommunication companies.

MOCN technology benefits end users by providing better coverage, seamless connectivity, increased competition, cost efficiency and faster deployment of network infrastructure.

Consequently, subscribers can enjoy access to mobile services from all major operators such as CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, YTL Communications and TM Tech in the covered areas.

“This remarkable achievement has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Sarawak government through its intervention programme,” the minister added.

He said the Sarawak government has even increased the allocation from RM1.89 billion to over RM2 billion for capital expenses.

“Additionally, the federal government and mobile network operators will collectively invest RM207 million to support the operational expenses of these towers for the next three years,” he said. — The Borneo Post