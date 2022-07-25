Raub said the victim was believed to be heading to Permas Jaya from the city centre when his vehicle skidded into the opposite lane and hit a van. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 25 — A man was found burned to death in a four-vehicle crash near the Permas Jaya Bridge, Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway in Pasir Gudang heading towards Bakar Batu, here, this morning.

Johor Baru South district police chief, ACP Raub Selamat said in the 6.30am incident, the victim who had not been identified was believed to be heading to Permas Jaya from the city centre.

He said the BMW car driven by the victim had skidded into the opposite lane and hit a van driven by a local man in his forties.

“At the same time, a Perodua Myvi car and a Honda City which were behind the van failed to avoid the collision and crashed into the back of the van, causing it and the BMW car to burst into flames while the Honda City was slightly damaged and the Myvi car burnt at the front.

“The van driver is in critical condition and being treated at Hospital Sultanah Aminah, while the other two victims were unhurt,” he added. — Bernama