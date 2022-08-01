Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the three victims died at the scene due to head injuries. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

DUNGUN, Aug 1 — Three friends, with two of them riding pillion, were killed when a car crashed into their motorcycle at Kilometer 80 Jalan Jerangau-Jabor, Bukit Besi near here, last night.

Dungun district police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah identified the victims as Muhammad Faris Haikal Mohd Faizal and pillion riders Muhammad Hafiqzie Mohd Zukri and Muhammad Salman Faris Samsun, all aged 14.

All the victims, who were students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Besi died, at the scene due to head injuries, he added.

Their bodies were sent to Dungun Hospital for post-mortem.

He said the crash was believed to have occurred at 9.25 pm and preliminary investigation found that a Proton Iswara, which was heading towards Jerangau, had veered into the opposite lane in an attempt to overtake another car and collided into the Honda EX5 motorcycle which the three boys were riding on.

“The driver of the Proton Iswara car, a man aged 50, and a female passenger, aged 45,. as well as two boys, aged six and seven, who were in the rear seat, were injured and sent to Dungun Hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted early today. — Bernama