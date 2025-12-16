LAHAD DATU, Dec 16 — The installation of the high-tech Big Eyes security assets on Pulau Ligitan as well as the solar hybrid projects on Pulau Pom Pom and Pulau Boheyan in Semporna worth RM4.24 million has strengthened security surveillance capabilities in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESS Zone).

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos said the Big Eyes project was completed on November 28 and is equipped with radar and cameras for surveillance purposes, while the two solar hybrid projects provide a more stable electricity supply system to the area involved.

“Both of these projects belong to the Home Ministry (KDN) through ESSCom with the Big Eyes Project worth RM3.94 million while the Solar Hybrid Project is worth RM299,795.78, to support the coordination of Operation SANGGAH through the ESSCom Fusion Centre (EFC).

“The Big Eyes project enables the optimisation of maritime surveillance on the leakage route without dependence on human resources in the field, thus increasing the rapid response capability of security forces against security threats and cross-border criminal activities,” he said.

He told reporters after the handover of the Big Eyes and Solar Hybrid projects here today.

According to Victor, the handover of the project is a strategic step in line with the Second Phase of ESSCom’s planning to strengthen the security of the zone.

In the meantime, he said, the implementation of this project proves the commitment of the Madani government in strengthening the readiness of national security assets, increasing the tactical capabilities of the security forces and ensuring the continued sovereignty and security of the country preserved.

“ESSCom together with the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and other enforcement agencies are committed to ensuring that security, sovereignty and public order in East Sabah are guaranteed,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the government would build a temporary security control post on Pulau Ligitan which would be led by MAF to boost its position in terms of sovereignty and security. — Bernama