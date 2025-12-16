JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 16 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has urged the Johor state government to promptly submit a formal proposal for the construction of Johor Affordable Homes (RMMJ) on federal land in Kempas.

He said the request stems from his ministry’s prior commitment to review the state’s development proposal for the land. He added that the proposal is required by the first quarter of next year to facilitate a smooth process.

“However, I know the State Health and Environment Committee chairman, Ling Tian Soon, is very quick and dynamic. I am confident we will receive the proposal within the first three months of 2026,” Dzulkefly told a press conference today after visiting Permai Hospital here.

He explained that this step is now necessary following the state government’s submission of a formal application to the ministry on December 4.

Earlier, Dzulkefly and Ling convened a meeting with relevant agencies, including the housing division, State Land and Mines Office, and State Economic Planning Division, to discuss the matter.

He clarified that the application pertains to a plot of approximately 58.67 hectares but noted that specific aspects and development plans remain to be finalised.

This consideration follows his earlier commitment, which itself came after Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi identified government-owned land in Kempas under MOH purview as a potential site for development.

Separately, Dzulkefly commended the Johor government and all stakeholders involved in converting Mount Austin’s former Nanyang Market into the Sultan Ismail Health Clinic’s Maternal and Child Health Unit.

“This is an excellent effort, creating a comfortable and spacious environment for mothers and children,” he said, adding that it is expected to reduce congestion by approximately 30 percent.

Ling had previously stated that the Johor government and State Health Department had decided to undertake the pilot project of transforming the building to tackle overcrowding at health clinics.

He detailed that the state government is paying a 10-year lease at RM2.4 million, alongside an upgrade cost of RM1.08 million and RM760,000 for equipment purchases. — Bernama