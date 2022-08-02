If convicted, Ibrahim faces up to 30 years in jail and whipping.

SEBERANG PERAI, Aug 2 — A 55-year-old Rohingya man today claimed trial at the Sessions Court here to two counts of sexual assault and two more counts of rape against two underaged girls starting from last year.

In the first charge, Ibrahim Abul Salam, who works as a janitor, was accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl on July 12, around 11am, at a house in Taman Senangin in Perai.

But it seemed he had preyed on her as early as last year.

He was accused of raping the same girl at the same house sometime between January and December 2021.

He then targeted the younger sister, raping the eight-year-old at the same house sometime between January and December 2021.

He was also accused of sexually assaulting the eight-year-old sister at the same house as recent as last Thursday, July 25 at about 1pm.

He pled not guilty to all the charges when they were read to him in Bahasa Malaysia.

The charges against him were framed under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017 for sexual assault and Section 376 (1) and 376 (2) of the Penal Code for rape.

If convicted, Ibrahim faces up to 30 years in jail and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Syeqal Che Murat did not offer bail, saying Ibrahim lives near the two sisters and it was necessary to prevent him from disturbing the victims and other potential witnesses.

“There are three other victims who will be giving their statements soon and they live in the same neighbourhood as him so bail is not offered,” he told the Sessions Court.

The accused was represented by Rafael Abdullah who did not ask for bail as he needs to go through documentations of case before advising his client on what to do next.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof set September 2 for the next court date pending the submission of medical reports and other case reports.