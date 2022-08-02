Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at the Dewan Rakyat, August 2, 2022. He said that the Bill would be scrutinised over matters of enforcement, penalty and improvements mooted by MPs while debating the matter in Parliament, and that amendments would be made if deemed necessary. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — The Control of Tobacco Product and Smoking Bill 2022 will be brought to a parliamentary select committee so that several issues with the proposed law can be ironed out, Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The health minister made the announcement in his ministerial winding-up speech, after the second reading of the Generational End Game (GEG) Bill in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said that the Bill would be scrutinised over matters of enforcement, penalty and improvements mooted by MPs while debating the matter in Parliament, and that amendments would be made if deemed necessary.

He said that the committee would also take into account the suggestions made by the Special Select Committee on Health, Science and Innovation and the Special Select Committee on Women and Children’s Affairs and Social Development in relation to the Bill, and have a statement prepared, containing the proposed amendments, within one month.

“The Special Select Committee can extend this period if necessary, but should not exceed the date of the first day of the Third Meeting, Fifth Term, 14th Parliament to come,” Khairy said.

The Special Select Committee will consist of the following members: Khairy (chairman), Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (Baling), Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (Parit), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang), Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (Masjid Tanah), Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (Pasir Mas), Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Sibuti), Dr Kelvin Yii (Bandar Kuching), R. Sivarasa (Sungai Buloh), Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (Kuala Selangor), Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (Tuaran), Datuk Ignatius Darell Leiking (Penampang) and Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun).

“For the purposes of the above matters, the Special Select Committee can invite any party such as members of Parliament, legal and constitutional experts, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society, as well as other individuals to attend its meetings from time to time,” he added.

MORE TO COME