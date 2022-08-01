newly-appointed Mufti of Perak Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh speaks during a press conference at his office in Ipoh August 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Aug 1 — The newly-appointed Mufti of Perak Datuk Wan Zahidi Wan Teh intends to continue the legacy of his predecessor, the late Tan Sri Harussani Zakaria, in protecting the sanctity of Islam in the state.

Wan Zahidi, who clocked in at his new office at 8.30am today, said he was grateful and honoured to have received the instrument of appointment from the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah last Saturday.

“Alhamdulillah, I’m grateful for the chance to return to his state to serve and to spread true teachings of Islam, while tackling all issues related to the religion.

“The late Dr Harussani and I were old friends, ever since he was appointed as Perak Mufti and I am honoured to be chosen to continue his legacy. I intend to follow in his footsteps,” he told reporters here.

The Gerik-born new Perak Mufti is a prominent Islamic thinker who made a great contribution to the world of academia, research, education and human capital development.

Wan Zahidi has held various important positions such as Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) consultant, Rector of Darul Ridzuan Islamic College, Mufti of the Federal Territory and Senior Honorary Fellow of the Islamic University of Malaysia.

It was reported that Dr Harussani Zakaria, who had served as Perak Mufti since 1985, died while receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in May last year at the age of 82. — Bernama