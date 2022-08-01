A screengrab from a Bernama video of the scene at the site of the crash in Medan Gopeng, Ipoh.

IPOH, Aug 1 — A light plane is believed to have crashed by the roadside near Sungai Rokam, Medan Gopeng, Ipoh tonight.

It is believed the incident involved two victims but the details and identities of those involved are still not known.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid when contacted by Bernama said police are at the location to investigate.

Several pictures and videos showing the blue and white aircraft diving went viral on social media and several parts of the aircraft appeared damaged.

Meanwhile, a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman in a statement said the department received a call on the incident at 8.10pm.

“We despatched a team from Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station to rescue.

“Upon arrival at the location, it was found a small aircraft had crashed and there were two victims. Work to extricate the victims from the plane is ongoing,” he said.

An observation by Bernama found one of the victims had successfully been brought out and was taken by an ambulance. — Bernama