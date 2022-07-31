Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the investigation carried out by the Energy Commission (ST) and TNB on the power outage was expected to be completed within one month from the date of the incident. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The final decision on the eligibility of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) consumers to obtain rebates following the electricity supply disruption in several states in Peninsular Malaysia last Wednesday is subject to the ongoing investigation outcome.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the investigation carried out by the Energy Commission (ST) and TNB was expected to be completed within one month from the date of the incident.

He said besides ascertaining the cause and effect of the outage, the investigation would also examine and determine whether the TNB’s Guaranteed Service Level (GSL) was complied with or otherwise.

“...the next step will involve the basis for determining if the affected customers are eligible for a rebate or not,” he said in a statement today.

The GSL is a service performance standard document set by the Energy Commission to ensure the quality of electricity supply and best services by TNB, including safeguarding the interest of consumers.

In the incident, about one million of its consumers in several states in Peninsular Malaysia were reportedly affected following a power outage that started at 12.39pm.

Electricity supply was gradually restored from as early as 20 minutes to two hours and 21 minutes, which did not exceed the latest GSL that was approved on September 22, 2020. — Bernama