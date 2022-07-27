A general picture of the Suria KLCC shopping centre after power was fully restored following the outage that occurred in the afternoon, July 27, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received 11 emergency calls linked to cases of users being trapped in lifts of houses and office and commercial buildings following a major power outage today.

When contacted by Bernama, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said the cases occurred in Shah Alam, Kajang, Serdang, Damansara, Subang and Sungai Buloh but no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, a Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesperson said they also received many similar emergency calls but have yet to determine the actual number of genuine cases.

Selangor Health director Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said they used generators to supply electricity to hospitals in the state to prevent disruptions to their operations.

He said in a statement today that the Serdang Hospital, Selayang Hospital and Kajang Hospital were among those in Selangor that were affected by the outage.

Meanwhile, the TNB confirmed this afternoon that several areas nationwide were hit by a power outage.

In Selangor, electricity supply disruptions were reported to have occurred for 30 minutes at several government premises and stalls around the Kuala Langat district while several factories, including an e-commerce company in Section 22, Shah Alam and a glove factory in Klang, were also affected.

Three areas in Melaka, namely parts of Cheng, Malim and Batu Berendam were affected by the outage, which also hit several industrial areas, said Melaka TNB services head Khairizam Ibrahim.

In Pahang, power supply disruptions were reported in several areas around the districts of Kuantan, Pekan and Bentong at around 1pm.

Thirty-year-old Mohd Hasrul Affendi, a car workshop owner in Padang Lalang, Kuantan, said they could not continue work on repairing six vehicles in his shop as most of their machines were powered by electricity.

In Kelantan, the power outage lasted nearly 30 minutes around Jalan Che Kadir, Kota Baru, which houses several business premises like restaurants, jewellery shops, hotels and government offices.

Several areas in Kedah, among them in Kuala Muda and Kota Setar, also suffered power supply disruptions for about less than an hour.

A survey also found that traffic lights in several areas around Sungai Petani did not function due to the outage.

Meanwhile, no major power disruptions were reported in Penang, with only certain areas affected, including Seberang Jaya, Butterworth and Bayan Lepas. — Bernama