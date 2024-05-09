MELAKA, May 9 — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) will not entertain any speculation regarding the recent incidents involving three football players as it will only exacerbate the situation.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said KBS would leave it to the authorities to conduct investigations so that action could be taken against the perpetrators involved.

“We also strongly condemn violence in sports and these incidents have to some extent affected other sports, but we hope everyone can learn from this and be more cautious.

Advertisement

“Our main focus is on safety aspects in sports events, and we will continue to enhance safety measures from time to time,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the National Youth Day 2024 (HBN2024) pre-launch ceremony at the grounds of Taming Sari Tower which was also attended by Melaka Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam and National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) director-general Mohd Azhari Mohammad.

Commenting further, Adam Adli said KBS was committed to ensuring the safety of sportspersons in the country, in addition to having launched the Safe Sports Code last year which emphasises the welfare and well-being of all athletes and that efforts in this regard would be continuously enhanced.

Advertisement

The media had previously reported three attack incidents against footballers, the first being against Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid who was injured and robbed in Terengganu on May 2.

Selangor player Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim suffered fourth-degree burns after being splashed with acid in Kota Damansara on May 5 while the rear windscreen of former Harimau Malaya captain Safiq Rahim’s car was smashed using a hammer in Sri Gelam, Johor Bahru on May 7. — Bernama