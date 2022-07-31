Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz delivers his speech during officiating the plenary session of the annual meeting for Asia-Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) 2022 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre July 26, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz was announced as the new Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer, replacing Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos.

Jamal, meanwhile, has been appointed Selangor BN communications chief.

The announcement was made by State BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar during his speech at the Selangor BN convention closing ceremony and dinner here tonight in the presence of BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Noh, in his speech, said the appointment of Tengku Zafrul, who was also present, was part of the coalition’s efforts to wrest back Selangor.

“As part of the empowerment (process), I had to do some reshuffling, firstly by appointing Tengku Zafrul as the new treasurer.

“With the reshuffle, it will be a motivation for us in the fight to ensure Selangor BN rises again in the general election,” he added. — Bernama