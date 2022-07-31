Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the Selangor Barisan Nasional Convention opening ceremony at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam July 31, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that Barisan Nasional (BN) can’t assume they have the public’s support just because there are people who are dissatisfied with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

During the Selangor BN Convention today, Ismail Sabri asked the state branch’s women’s wing, Wanita Selangor, to conduct a voter attitude study in order to have some "supporting facts” when preparing the party's general election strategy.

"Now people are comparing us with Pakatan Harapan (PH) and saying they don’t trust in PH anymore to give them a second chance,” he said during the event held in Setia City Convention Centre, Shah Alam today.

"But just because they don’t trust in PH, doesn't mean they will come to us.

"I am afraid that if we don’t do a proper study, then [if we have an election] like in Johor and Melaka, they [voters] end up not coming out to vote.

"If we want to win, we can't rely only on our emotions and must look at the facts. Our foundation is indeed strong. But the supporting facts should be clear,” he added.

Ismail Sabri pointed out that BN has lost Selangor in general elections three times in a row, since 2008 — and that it was time to win it back in the next general elections.

The party had 54 of the state’s assembly seats in 2004, but now only has five.

On a separate note, Ismail Sabri said that it was important for BN members to remember that the government of the day has done much good, such as achieving political stability.

He highlighted that the government had gotten the anti-party hopping Bill passed in the Dewan Rakyat, as well as working on a political funding BIll, among other initiatives.