Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech during the Selangor Barisan Nasional Convention opening ceremony at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam July 31, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties are urged to conduct an assessment of voter sentiments so as to gauge their own strengths ahead of the 15th general election (GE15), Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said this was important to understand voter sentiments in the mission to restore voters’ trust in BN, in addition to ensuring that the assessment of their party’s strengths and also of the Opposition is based on facts and not emotions.

“We will need a detailed assessment. If we are not aware (of strengths and weaknesses), we would end up being taken by surprise in the general election.

“People have now begun to compare with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and they are not confident in giving (PH) another chance, and I believe they will not give the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government a chance as well.

“I am confident the people will give us (BN) a chance if they are confident we can take care of them,” he said in his opening speech at the Selangor BN Convention here today.

Also present was Selangor BN chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar. — Bernama