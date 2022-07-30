Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin giving a speech at the Dialogue with the National Rehabilitation Council (MPN) with Association Leaders and Chambers of Commerce in Pulai Springs Resort, Johor Bahru March 05, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today hinted at retiring from active politics after the 15th general election (GE15), during an event in Kuala Terengganu.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that when asked if he would contest in the next national polls, the 75-year-old Pagoh MP said he would contest if that is what his party grassroots members want.

The report quoted the National Recovery Council (NRC) chairman as saying that this is likely the last time he would be contesting in an election.

"This might be my last term. After that, I’ll just rest at home with my wife, and grandchildren,” he said at a dialogue session in Kuala Terengganu today.

Muhyiddin who served as the eighth prime minister for a mere 17 months before resigning said that he was thankful for his health, having recovered from cancer and added that if he is able to hit a golf ball a distance of 200 metres, then he could still serve Malaysia.

Muhyiddin became the country’s shortest ruling prime minister in August last year, amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in tatters.