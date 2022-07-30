Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says travellers entering Malaysia will no longer have to fill up and complete the Traveller's Card in the MySejahtera app from August 1 onwards. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Travellers entering Malaysia will no longer have to fill up and complete the Traveller's Card in the MySejahtera app from August 1 onwards, the Health Ministry announced today.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said that doing away with this requirement was intended to make the entry procedures for travellers to Malaysia easier, and was also due to the current conditions of the health system being good and controlled.

But Khairy also assured the Health Ministry will always step up activities to monitor symptoms among travellers at all of Malaysia's international entry points

Upon arrival at such international entry points, they will be referred for further health checks if the thermal scanner detects them as having fever or if the travellers themselves indicate they are not well, he said.

“After health assessment is carried out and if they are suspected of having infectious diseases such as Covid-19, monkeypox, MERS-CoV or others, they will be referred to nearby health facilities for further checks and treatment,” Khairy said in a statement today.

Khairy also said all travellers who had just arrived in Malaysia from abroad should monitor their own health status, comply with the standard operating procedures and are advised to visit a nearby health facility for checks if they are unwell.

Previously on July 1, Khairy had already announced that Malaysian citizens returning to Malaysia would no longer have to fill up the Traveller's Card in MySejahtera from July 4.

At that time, he had also said the removal of the requirement will happen in stages for non-citizens, as Malaysia would also in the future be easing travel back to the country for those with social passes, student visas and permanent residents.

With Khairy's announcement today, that would mean every traveller who enters Malaysia — and not just citizens — will no longer have to fill up the Traveller's Pass in MySejahtera.