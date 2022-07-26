Energy and Natural Resources minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Musang King was not one of the durian species sanctioned for cultivation as part of the Ladang Hutan (forest farm) project in Gunung Inas.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan told Parliament that although the environmental impact assessment (EIA) did not allow the hybrid durian to be planted in the area, it had been cultivated there since 2017.

His comments came after Baling residents blamed the farm’s existence for the area’s worst flooding in recent memory earlier this month.

“In 2019, the government at the time approved the cultivation of Musang King on more than 20 per cent of the area.

“The Kedah Forestry Department (JPNK) viewed that as a violation of the conditions because Musang King is not a forest plantation species, but 5,000 trees were planted in 52 hectares on the slopes of Gunung Inas.

“In 2020, JPNK through the current mentri besar ordered the immediate cessation of this durian tree planting activity,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Takiyuddin was responding to a question by Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Rahim (Baling-BN) who asked if the ministry had a plan to ensure the safety of the people in Baling following the incident on July 6.

He said the ministry’s initial investigation through the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia (JMG) found the areas surrounding Gunung Inas, Kupang and Baling still unstable and vulnerable to landslides and rockfall.

He added that sudden changes in the rapidly flowing current in the upstream area when it rains and rock debris in the river stream could endanger public safety.

He said the ministry had advised the state to tackle the situation immediately.

“The Forestry Department suggested to the Kedah government that it declare Gunung Inas a protected forest for water catchment purposes so that it cannot be encroached upon and to offer the people of Baling a sense of security,” he said.

On July 6, at least three people, including a pregnant woman, died and hundreds more displaced in possibly the worst floods to hit this district in south-east Kedah.

The hours-long rain left several villages submerged beneath floodwater.

Waves of muddy water and fallen trees also swept down from Gunung Inas and more than 85 houses are believed to have been completely destroyed.