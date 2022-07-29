Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers a speech at the national-level Ma’al Hijrah1444H celebration and the recitation of Yassin, in conjunction with Warriors’ Day at the Federal Territory Mosque, July 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that people should never belittle, insult or ridicule religions in the name of freedom of expression.

His Majesty also urged that the sanctity of all religions be preserved and respected at all times.

“Religion is not something to be joked about and used as a joke.

“I am afraid that such an act will fuel the flames of racism and destroy the bond of unity between all races that has been built for a long time,” said His Majesty in conjunction with the national-level Ma’al Hijrah1444H celebration and the recitation of Yassin, in conjunction with Warriors’ Day at the Federal Territory Mosque here tonight.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad and the Cabinet ministers were also in attendance. — Bernama