KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 – An excessive load of lotus leaves is believed to have caused a boat to capsize, resulting in a father and son drowning at a pond in Taman Cahaya Sungai Chua, Kajang today.

Kajang district police chief, ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the overloaded boat was difficult to control and it overturned.

Bernama reported that in the 2pm incident, the boat which Mohd Adnan Johdi, 50 and his two sons, Hakimi, 15 and Mohamad Mustaqkim,17 were in, capsized when they were cleaning the pond. Mohamad Mustaqkim survived the ordeal.

“The victims had been clearing the lotus leaves in the lake (reservoir pool) since morning until the incident occurred,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said the case was classified as sudden death and urged witnesses to contact investigating officer Sargeant Ariffin at the Kajang police station.

Mohd Adnan’s body was found about five kilometres from where the boat sank at 5.12pm, while Hakimi’s body was discovered about 10 kilometres away at 6.56pm. — Bernama