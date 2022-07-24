Lee shows a sample of a Traveller’s Card that travellers will receive once they fill up their particular in MySejahtera. — Borneo Post pic

MIRI, July 24 — Starting August 1, all travellers entering the country, especially those coming in via land through Brunei, are required to download and install the MySejahtera app into their smartphones and complete the travel information form there.

“Please download MySejahtera app and fill in your particulars as required. It’s best that all these are filled in prior to arrival in Sarawak so as to avoid long queues at the immigration point,” said Sarawak Minister of Transport Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin.

“For other requirements such as passport stamping and VMS (vehicle monitoring system) pass, the procedure is still the same, like before pandemic,” the Senadin assemblyman told the press when visiting Sungai Tujuh Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex with Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) here today.

He noted that the majority of Brunei residents enter the country via land due to its close proximity which is just next to Miri city, Limbang and Lawas, in the northern part of the state.

Lee said as soon as the border of the neighbouring countries is officially open from 6am to 6pm daily this August 1, he anticipated a huge volume of about 2,000 foreign vehicles with more than 5,000 people to be passing through the checkpoints, with an increase in number over the weekends.

He disclosed that seven counters for incoming vehicles and seven for exiting vehicles, as well as one for heavy vehicles will be in operation at Sungai 7 checkpoint once Brunei fully opens its borders.

During the visit, he commended the preparation done at Sungai 7 ICQS, including the placement and presence of police personnel on the ground, in ensuring the safety of the public.

Lee also expressed his hope that the reopening of Brunei’s border this Aug 1 will revive the local economy and boost economic activities between the two countries.

The land border of Brunei Darussalam has been closed since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, allowing only essential travel since then. Malaysia, on the other hand, reopened its borders in April this year.

Also accompanying Lee during his visit were Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, Miri Immigration chief Marie Ajeng, ICQS Sungai Tujoh Immigration head Raffian Mohd Alias and Miri Health Officer Dr P Raviwharmman. — Borneo Post