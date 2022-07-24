Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun speaks during the 16th PKR congress at IDCC in Shah Alam July 16, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, July 24 — The Sungai Linggi Flood Mitigation Project (RTB) here is expected to continue to phase five next year involving an allocation of approximately RM200 million to reduce the risk of flooding in the area.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the state government through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage was still waiting for approval and allocation from the federal government for the project.

“Sungai Linggi has been upgraded up to phase four, now it is awaiting approval for phase five and God willing it will start next year.

“Phase five involves the upgrading process from Kuala Sawah, Rembau to Jalan Pantai, Seremban along 20km to reduce the risk of flooding in areas such as Rasah and Rahang,” he told reporters after opening the headquarters of the Nan Yang Yap Si Malaysia Association here today.

Aminuddin said that a 27km-long flood mitigation project had been completed since the implementation of the Sungai Linggi RTB from 2009 to 2015 at a cost of RM86.57 million.

He said another 10km was being completed under the phase four of the Sungai Linggi Integrated Basin Development project at a cost of RM66.6 million. — Bernama