KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The government plans to build more sabo structures across the country in an effort to reduce the risk of debris floods, such as the one that recently occurred in Baling, Kedah.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the sabo structures would be built across riverbeds to hold debris including boulders, mud and logs, thus slowing down the flow of water and reducing the impact of strong currents, especially after heavy rains.

“So far, such a sabo structure is being built in Yan, Kedah, and will also be built in Baling, as well as in Janda Baik, Pahang soon,” he said in a statement after chairing the 4th meeting of the National Water Council at the Kuala Lumpur Conventional Centre here today.

He said the federal government had set aside a huge allocation of RM393 billion to strengthen the governance of climate change adaptation in phases over the implementation period of 50 years.

Of the total, he said RM15 billion was allocated for the implementation of flood mitigation projects from 2023 to 2030. — Bernama