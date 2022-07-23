Semporna MP Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) is pictured outside Seri Pacific Hotel KL after the meetings has finish July 21, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, July 23 — Sabah-based Parti Warisan has not yet decided to cooperate with any parties to face the 15th General Election (GE15), said its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

"For now, we want to make sure that Warisan is the choice of Malaysians first and only after GE15 will we look at any suitable party or parties to cooperate.

"But at the moment we are working with the people from Perlis to Sabah," he told a press conference after the launch of Warisan in Perlis here today.

He said that after Perlis, Warisan will expand its wings to Kedah after previously having spread to Negri Sembilan, Johor and Penang.

"We are not planning to open branches all over Peninsular Malaysia, but instead only choose a few states where we can garner support. We will not enter states such as Pahang, Terengganu and some others," he said. — Bernama



