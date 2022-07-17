HATYAI, July 17 —The Perlis government plans to make 2023 a Visit Perlis Year as part of the efforts to revive the state’s tourism industry.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts and Heritage Committee chairman Asmaiza Ahmad said the matter was still at the proposal stage and would be brought to the state executive council meeting soon.

“If it is agreed, it will have a positive impact on the state’s economy and tourism industry,” she told Bernama today.

Asmaiza, along with media personnel and delegates from the Perlis government is on a one-day working visit to Hatyai to see the potential of attracting tourists from Thailand to Perlis.

She said the state government planned to hold the launching ceremony of the Visit Perlis Year 2023 at the Padang Besar Keretapi Tanah Melayu station.

Commenting on her visit, Asmaiza said several initiatives needed to be undertaken to attract more tourists from Hatyai to have at least a one-night stay in the state.

“The initiatives include enhancing collaboration with industry players from Hatyai,” she said.

Asmaiza said the state government had also drawn up a long-term plan, namely to develop the Padang Besar Keretapi Tanah Melayu station and its surrounding area, to boost the state’s tourism industry.

She said the state government also planned to implement the Transit Oriented Development project by 2030 in Padang Besar in an effort to upgrade the public transport infrastructure in Perlis. — Bernama