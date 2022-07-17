PKR president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 16th PKR Congress at IDCC in Shah Alam, 16 July 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was today officially announced as Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president for the 2022-2025 session at the party’s 16th national congress after winning the post uncontested in the 2022 PKR Election.

The announcement on the PKR’s new party leadership was made by its Election Committee (JPP) deputy chairman Saiful Izham Ramli.

Former Pandan Member of Parliament (MP) Mohd Rafizi Ramli was officially announced PKR deputy president after beating the party’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in the contest for the post.

According to the official PKR website, Rafizi garnered 59,678 votes, while Saifuddin Nasution obtained 43,010 votes.

Meanwhile, for the four posts of PKR vice-presidents, they were won by Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari, who secured 46,075 votes, Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang (34,939 votes); Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (34,496 votes) and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun (33,230 votes). A total of 17 candidates contested for the four posts.

Also announced were the list of 20 new Central Leadership Council (MPP) members who were elected by the 2,665 delegates at the PKR National Congress yeserday.

Following is the list of the PKR Central Leadership Council members for 2022-2055

Permanent chairman: Datuk Ahmad Kassim

Deputy permanent chairman: Muhammad Mustafa Ghazanfar

President: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Deputy president: Mohd Rafizi Ramli

Vice-presidents:

1. Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari

2. Chang Lih Kang

3. Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

4. Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun

MPP members:

1. Maszlee Malik

2. Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir

3. Datuk Romli Ishak

4. Fahmi Zainol

5. Mohd Yahya Mat Sahri

6. Nor Azrina Surip

7. Lee Chean Chung

8. Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail

9. Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh

10. Gerald Hans Isaac

11. Simon Oii Tze Min

12. Wong Chen

13. Raiyan Abdul Rahim

14. Tan Kar Hing

15. Zahir Hassan

16. David Cheong Kian Young

17. Hee Loy Sian

18. Amidi Abdul Manan

19. Elizabeth Wong Keat Ping

20. Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik — Bernama