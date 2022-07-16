SHAH ALAM, June 17 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has today downplayed remarks made by Rafizi Ramli earlier today on the subject of popularity, saying his incoming deputy's tone may be more in line with PKR's leadership once he is officially appointed.

The PKR president said both of them have met and discussed their differences, concluding afterwards that they will need to focus on the common political enemy in the 15th general election at the end of the day.

"I know him and he has a positive attitude and he's playing his role. Because the one that you interviewed is the 'benched' Rafizi, now Rafizi is in the leadership so he has to realise [that] because most of the tasks will be given to him.

"He will be given the responsibility and it's not Anwar or other leaders," he told reporters at the sidelines of the PKR National Congress here.

Earlier today, Rafizi had said that attracting voters in the next general election should be the priority rather than concern about party president Anwar's popularity.

