SHAH ALAM, June 16 ― PKR incoming deputy president Rafizi Ramli said attracting voters in the next general election (GE15) should be the priority rather than concern about party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's popularity.

The former Pandan MP said he does not understand why some party members are trying to pander to the PKR president because “Anwar is Anwar” and does not need to be defended from constructive criticism.

“What we need to do is to appeal to the people and try to win (the next GE). We have to realise, for example, that winning is by appealing to the logic for policy and that's the thing that we have to focus (on).

“Because at the end of the day we need to win. The problem is when a group of people surrounding Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim always feel like they have to defend Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to the point that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim cannot be criticised,” he told reporters after Anwar's policy speech during the PKR national congress.

When asked about engaging with other Pakatan Harapan allies about the”big tent” strategy, Rafizi said that he will wait until everything is official.

Rafizi, the former Pandan MP seeking a return to Parliament, has called for a united Opposition front to go toe-to-toe with its old political enemy the Umno-led Barisan Nasional coalition that is back in power despite being defeated in GE14.