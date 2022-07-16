Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali says he was approached by law firm Kobre & Kim from Washington DC that represented Jho Low. May 23, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has today admitted his role in brokering the meetings between fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and Putrajaya, saying he was asked by representatives of the former in May 2022.

The Star reported him saying that the discussions were instead about the repatriation of funds allegedly siphoned off by the man known as Jho Low from sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), amid a report that Low was trying to settle the charges against him.

"I was approached by Kobre & Kim from Washington DC, seeking my assistance to arrange for a meeting with the AG of Malaysia at the end of May 2022. I arranged a series of meetings, whereby representatives from Kobre & Kim came to Malaysia," he was quoted saying.

Apandi said Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun had represented Putrajaya at the Attorney-General's Chambers, together with another officer and also a senior officer from ihe Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He also claimed that the meetings had been positive but ultimately aborted by the AGC.

Earlier today, the AGC confirmed that Low had earlier this year attempted to settle the charges against him for his alleged role involving the 1MDB scandal, but the move was ultimately rebuffed.

In the brief statement, the AGC however did not say that Low was trying to repatriate the monies from 1MDB.

Yesterday, The Edge reported that the businessman known as Jho Low had offered Putrajaya a sum of around RM1.5 billion, with former attorney-general Tan Sri Apandi Ali running the negotiations.

The AGC today did not comment on the amount offered by Low.

Low, a Penang-born businessman, has been on the run since the change of governments in 2018.

The fugitive financier has been alleged as one of the masterminds behind the billions of ringgit siphoned from former sovereign wealth fund 1MDB.

Low is also said to have been a close confidant of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who himself has been convicted and is on trial for more than 25 charges related to alleged abuses related to 1MDB funds.