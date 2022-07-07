Party communications director Fahmi Fadzil said MPP has received a full explanation from the audit firm that appropriate measures had been taken to rectify weaknesses at the implementation stage of the system. — Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 —The PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) has endorsed the results of the party’s 2022 election as announced by the Election Committee (JPP), party communications director Fahmi Fadzil said.

In a statement today, he said MPP had gone through JPP’s report on the service providers who developed the ADIL application as well as the findings of the forensic audit firm appointed by the committee, adding that the matter was discussed in a special meeting held last night.

Fahmi said MPP has received a full explanation from the audit firm that appropriate measures had been taken to rectify weaknesses at the implementation stage of the system.

"As such, MPP has endorsed the official results of Keadilan’s 2022 election announced by JPP,” he said.

Fahmi added that MPP had taken note that some of the 1,800 complaints received were still being scrutinised by JPP, and received an assurance from the committee that pending issues will be resolved, and that all complaints will receive an official written reply.

"MPP was also fully briefed by the forensic audit firm on the full audit findings for the election. Based on

discussions and the full presentation done last night, MPP notes that the ADIL system is one that is solid and has integrity,” he said.

Separately, Fahmi also said that the party’s National Congress will go ahead as scheduled from July 15-17 at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam. — Bernama