KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A man who was remanded on suspicion of playing with sensitive and racial sentiments while performing at a comedy club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here was released today on police bail.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the 39-year-old man was released as the investigation against him had been completed.

She said the man was remanded for a day starting yesterday to complete the investigation process and the police investigation paper would be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further instructions once the investigation from all angles was completed.

It is understood that the man is the owner of the comedy club.

“Investigations were conducted under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for issuing statements that tend to be seditious and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which is the improper use of network facilities or network service,” she said in a statement today.

Recently, two video recordings believed to show the man performing a comedy routine at the comedy club went viral on social media and elicited various reactions from netizens.

Last Wednesday, a woman was charged in court with causing disharmony among Muslims while performing at a comedy club while her boyfriend was charged with two counts of making and initiating obscene video posts on social media. — Bernama