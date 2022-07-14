Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah presents the Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (PCM) award to Colonel Dr Shamsul Bahary Muhamad at Balairong Seri Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar, July 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA KANGSAR, July 14 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today graced the investiture ceremony of state awards, medals and honours, held in conjunction with his birthday celebration at Balairong Seri Istana Iskandariah here.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, the Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah, Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad as well as state executive council members were also in attendance.

At the ceremony, Sultan Nazrin presented state awards and medals to 154 recipients involving 127 individuals for 2020 and 27 individuals for 2021.

Among the individuals who received their awards today were State Health Department deputy director (Medical) Dr Norisah Mahat Nor and State Survey and Mapping Department director Zahari Zamlope.

They were among 10 recipients of the Darjah Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini award.

A total of 17 individuals were conferred the Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak award, including Kerian district officer Mohd Sabli Bakri, state Agriculture Department director Norsiyenti Othman and Kuala Kangsar Municipal Council president Zulqarnain Mohamad.

Other awards conferred by Sultan Nazrin today were Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini (13 recipients), Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak (30), Pingat Pekerti Terpilih (36), Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (43) and Pingat Lama Perkhidmatan (five). — Bernama