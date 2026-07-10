KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Federal narcotics police have dismantled two drug distribution syndicates worth RM13.3 million operating out of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor in separate major operations conducted earlier this month.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Commissioner Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the operations were carried out at several locations across Selangor, the Klang Valley and Pahang between July 1 and July 3.

“Both of these operations represent a significant success for the department in dismantling synthetic drug distribution syndicate networks and foiling attempts to smuggle drugs overseas.

“This success is also a testament to our commitment and aggressive enforcement against drug-related threats,” he told a press conference at the KL contingent headquarters here.

In the first operation, eight foreigners comprising six men and two women aged between 21 and 40 were arrested in a series of raids conducted around Meru and Kajang, Selangor.

During the raids, 500 plastic packets containing vape cartridges believed to contain MDMA worth RM152,400 were seized.

Hussein said the syndicate’s modus operandi was to use kampung houses in rural areas as locations for drug processing and packaging before the drugs were distributed by sea to a neighbouring country.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since February and the use of kampung houses in rural areas was intended to conceal their illicit activities from the authorities,” he said.

In the second operation, six local men and one foreign woman aged between 25 and 35 were arrested in a series of raids conducted around Klang Valley and Kuantan, Pahang.

During the raids, authorities seized various drugs including MDMA powder, ecstasy pills, ketamine and Erimin 5 pills weighing 91.1kg with an estimated value of RM13.2 million.

Hussein said the syndicate was involved in distributing synthetic drugs to entertainment centres and used condominium units as storage and processing locations before distribution.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since January and used different locations in both cities to conceal their illicit activities from the authorities,” he said.

He said the drugs seized from both operations could have supplied up to 307,000 users if they had been allowed to circulate on the streets.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.