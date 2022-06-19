Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah confers the Darjah Kerabat Kedah to Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin in conjunction with his 80th birthday at Istana Anak Bukit June 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 19 — Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin heads the list of recipients of state awards and medals in conjunction with the 80th birthday of the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at Istana Anak Bukit, here today.

Tengku Sarafudin was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Kedah, followed by Raja Puan Muda of Kedah, Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff, who was conferred the Darjah Kerabat Sallehuddin, and Tunku Laksamana of Kedah, Datuk Seri DiRaja Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Sultan Sallehuddin, was bestowed the title Duli Yang Amat Mulia Tunku Mahkota Kedah.

Sultan Sallehuddin then conferred the recipients of the state medals and awards in conjunction with his 79th birthday which could not be held last year.

Kedah Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who received the Darjah Seri Paduka Mahkota Kedah, Yang Amat Dihormati (SPMK), which carries the title of Datuk Seri, led the list of recipients for last year.

The investiture ceremony then continued with this year’s recipient which saw Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, receive the Darjah Seri Setia Diraja Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (SSDK), which carries the title of Datuk Seri.

Meanwhile, deputy head of ceremony, Datuk Mohd Omar Mohamed, was awarded the Darjah Paduka Seri Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DPSS), which carries the title of Datuk Paduka.

The Darjah Gemilang Seri Mahkota Kedah Yang Amat Dihormati (DGMK), which carries the title of Datuk Wira, was awarded to two recipients, namely Kedah Justices of Peace Council president, Datuk Syed Azizan Syed Mohamad Al-Idrus and Works Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman.

The Darjah Dato’ Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (DSSS), which carries the title of Datuk, was conferred on two members of the Kedah State Executive Council, namely Azman Nasrudin and Wan Romani Wan Salin.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 recipients were awarded the Darjah Dato’ Setia Diraja Kedah (DSDK), which carries the title of Datuk, including Solicitor-General, Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, Sungai Petani High Court Judge (1), Chan Jit Li, Belantik assemblyman, Mohd Isa Shafie and Kulim district officer, Abdul Bari Abdullah Five individuals received the Darjah Dato’ Setia Pahlawan (DDSP), which carries the title of Datuk; one received the Setia Sultan Sallehuddin Kedah (SSS); 25 were awarded the Setia Diraja Kedah (SDK) and one received the Jaksa Pendamai (JP) award. — Bernama