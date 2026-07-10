KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The government is focusing on a three-pronged strategy, namely skills development, stronger ethical standards and technological adaptation, to help media practitioners address the challenges and opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI).

In a written parliamentary reply published on Parliament’s website, the Ministry of Communications said AI represents a major advancement for the media industry, but the government also acknowledged growing concerns over manipulated content, misinformation and deepfake technology, which could undermine public trust in news sources and media institutions.

The ministry stressed that the government is not opposed to AI adoption. Instead, it is committed to ensuring that the technology is used ethically and responsibly, with a strong emphasis on factual accuracy.

Under the first prong of skills development, the Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) has conducted 19 digital technology and AI training programmes for civil servants as of June 15 this year. The courses focus on using AI to support more efficient, accurate and ethical journalism.

“The ministry is also collaborating with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) through the AI Literacy for Journalists programme to improve journalists’ and editors’ understanding of AI tools for writing, editing and news production,” it said.

The reply was in response to a question from Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (PN-Kuala Kangsar) on the government’s assessment of AI-related threats in Malaysia and the initiatives available to help media practitioners respond to them.

Under the second prong of stronger ethical standards, the government has allocated RM30 million for the Media Innovation Fund, with grants of up to RM300,000 for each approved project. The funding supports media workforce training, skills enhancement, audio and video software, automation, graphics and AI applications aimed at improving the quality of media content.

As part of the third prong of technological adaptation, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is developing AI guidelines for its broadcasting platforms, which will serve as a reference for RTM personnel and external content providers to ensure AI is used ethically, responsibly and in line with broadcasting standards.

“RTM will also continue to adhere to the Broadcasting Code of Ethics to ensure factual accuracy, information integrity, and the public interest remain central to content production,” it said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) had organised 10 AI-related training programmes throughout 2025, involving 265 media practitioners in Kuala Lumpur, Cyberjaya, Sabah, Sarawak, Terengganu, Kedah, Johor, Pahang and Penang.

The training focused on applying AI in journalism, including improving content production efficiency, strengthening reporting accuracy and enhancing understanding of AI’s opportunities, risks and ethical use.

This year, Bernama will continue its capacity-building efforts through 10 AI training programmes scheduled between July and October in collaboration with industry partners and technology experts.

At the broader ecosystem level, the ministry said the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) under Act 868 would further strengthen ethical journalism standards in addressing emerging technological challenges, including AI, misinformation and digital manipulation.

The ministry reiterated that AI should not be viewed solely as a threat to the media industry, but as a technology capable of strengthening the sector when supported by the necessary skills, ethical safeguards and appropriate oversight.

“The government’s commitment is to ensure Malaysian media practitioners are not only able to adapt to technological change, but also continue to serve as a credible, authoritative and trusted source of information for the public,” the ministry said. — Bernama