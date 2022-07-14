Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Nor is seen at an event in George Town, November 25, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 14 — Certain guidelines need to be enforced by the authorities to ensure comedy club owners and the patrons do not cross the moral and religious boundaries, said Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor.

He said at the same time, the Islamic religious authorities such as the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) should advise the Muslim community to always preserve the purity of the religion and not make a joke out of it.

“As the religion of human nature, Islam does not prohibit entertainment including humour as long as it does not go overboard.

“There are times where we need to be serious and there are times where we need to relax,” he said when contacted today.

He was commenting on a viral video showing a woman making a mockery of Islam while performing at a comedy club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, recently.

Following the incident, police arrested the woman who has been charged in the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur with causing disharmony on grounds of religion among the Muslims. — Bernama