KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) have launched “Ops Hire” to investigate the issue of false claims and misappropriation of the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) funds in several states, starting today.

MACC said that the large-scale operation will be conducted by the MACC headquarters together with its state branches.

“PenjanaKerjaya is one of the government’s initiatives to help employers and employees facing the Covid-19 challenge starting in early 2020.

“It is implemented by Socso to stimulate the country’s economy through the creation of new jobs, maintaining employment and improving the skills of workers,” MACC said in a statement.

Apart from that, MACC, in collaboration with Socso, has developed information through monitoring and intelligence on the recipients of funds and found that there are employers who submit false claims and misappropriate these funds.

According to the MACC, it views the issue seriously as it is in the public interest, and gives its assurance of a thorough investigation to ensure that the parties involved are subject to strict action based on the existing laws. — Bernama