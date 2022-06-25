Melaka Socso director Abd Razak Omar said 34 compounds worth RM18,500 were issued for the failure of an employer to register, while 11 compounds worth RM6,000 were issued for failing to register employees. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, June 25 — A total of 45 employers in the state were issued with compounds totalling RM24,500 for failing to register their employees and companies with the Social Security Organisation (Socso), in an operation held yesterday.

Melaka Socso director Abd Razak Omar said some of them had given the excuse that they only employ part-time workers and some even told their employees to go home immediately during the raid.

The reason was unacceptable as the existing rules clearly stated that employers are required to contribute to Socso even if the employee only worked one day at their business premises, he told a press conference after the operation codenamed Op Gegar Malam ended late last night.

Abd Razak said the operation, which started at 3pm, involved 168 premises around the Serkam, Umbai and Klebang areas.

“For offences under Section 4 of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969, namely the failure of an employer to register, some 34 compounds worth RM18,500 were issued while under Section 5 of the same act, 11 compounds worth RM6,000 were issued for failing to register employees.

“If prosecuted, they can be fined up to RM10,000 or jailed for two years,” he said.

Abd Razak added that the operation focused on businesses conducted at night, especially eateries and convenience stores.

Meanwhile, he said from January to May this year, a total of 25 employers were charged in court, while in 2021, a total of 99 employers in the state were prosecuted for various offences.

He said Melaka Socso had also taken action against employers who failed to report accidents within the stipulated period to the organisation. — Bernama