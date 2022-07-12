Tunku Ismail (left) questioned how the Berluti shoes could have become a talking point and suggested that Onn Hafiz consider wearing a pair of slippers instead. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, July 12 — Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has issued a riposte to criticisms levelled at Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi over his luxury loafers and advised the latter to focus on his duties instead.

He questioned how the Berluti shoes could have become a talking point and suggested that Onn Hafiz consider wearing a pair of slippers instead.

“How can things like this turn into an issue? Datuk, my advice is to continue with your duties for Johor.

“Ignore what people want to say. Performing your duties is more important,” said Tunku Ismail in his Twitter account late last night in response to the stir caused by Onn Hafiz’s shoes over their exclusivity and price.

Tunku Ismail, more popularly known by his Malay initials of TMJ (Tunku Mahkota Johor), added that he had wanted to gift watches to the mentri besar and several government officers before the fuss over the shoes.

Yesterday, Onn Hafiz denied allegations that he had purchased the Berluti shoes said to be worth tens of thousands of ringgit.

In a posting on his official Facebook, he said such accusations must stop and explained that the shoes were a gift from Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Yesterday, several Chinese-language newspapers ran reports on the luxury footwear, based on a social media posting.

In it, an individual had claimed that the Johor mentri besar bought a pair of Berluti alligator loafers worth RM37,877.22 (€8,400).

Founded in 1895, Berluti is a Paris-based menswear brand that is known for its expertise in leather items as well as bespoke and ready-to-wear garments.