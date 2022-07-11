BATU PAHAT, July 11 — ‘Bantuan Kasih Bangsa Johor’ (BKBJ) special incentive under the Orang Muda Johor (youths in Johor) initiative is not only for Johoreans but is also open to those who have resided in the state for at least three years.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the RM1,000 financial aid, also known as the ‘Bantuan Raja Sehari’ was for first-time married couples who got married in Johor.

He said recipients should be under 40 years old with an income of RM5,000 and below, among others.

Mohd Fared said under the initiative, RM6 million is allocated for Muslim couples and RM4 million for non-Muslims, adding that a total of 200 couples have received the aid since its implementation in April this year.

He said this to reporters after the Korban Perdana programme and the handing over of the BKBJ aid and souvenirs for outstanding Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students in the Semerah state assembly at Rumah Orang Semerah, here.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fared, who is also the Semerah assemblyman, said his party had donated 10 cows for the sacrificial ritual, which were then distributed to the surrounding residents.

He said, his office also celebrated 36 students who achieved excellent SPM 2021 results as an encouragement for them to continue to succeed in the future. — Bernama