JOHOR BARU, July 12 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has denied allegations that he had purchased a pair of shoes worth tens of thousands of ringgit.

In a posting on his official Facebook today, he explained that the shoes were a gift from the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar.

Fitnah & tohmahan perlu dihentikan. Untuk rekod, ini adalah kurniaan Tuanku Sultan.



Ini bukan perkara baru malah Tuanku ada juga memberi kurniaan kpd barisan exco kerajaan yang lepas & pegawai kerajaan negeri sebagai motivasi agar sentiasa bekerja keras utk rakyat.@HRHJohorII pic.twitter.com/eJsZunfrrc — Onn Hafiz Ghazi (@onnhafiz) July 11, 2022

“Such accusations and attacks should be stopped. For the record, this is a gift from the Sultan of Johor.

“This is not a new thing, His Majesty had also gifted past state executive council members and state government officials to motivate them to work hard for the people,” he said in the posting.

Earlier, several Chinese-language newspapers reported the shoe issue which was based on a posting made by an individual on social media.

The individual claimed that Onn Hafiz had bought a pair of shoes worth tens of thousands of ringgit which received various reactions from netizens. — Bernama