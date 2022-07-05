Workers are seen clearing the aftermath of the flash flood that took place on yesterday evening affecting Kampung Bukit Iboi and its surrounding areas in Baling, Kedah on July 5, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has ordered immediate disaster relief for victims of the flash flood in Baling, Kedah, which has killed at least three people so far.

Despite being on an official working visit to Turkey, Ismail Sabri said that he has been monitoring the situation in Baling constantly.

“I feel sadness and sympathy over the catastrophic floods that have taken three lives,” he wrote in a Facebook posting.

Ismail Sabri also said that he had instructed his political secretary Datuk Mohammad Anuar Mohd Yunus to visit the disaster area to ensure that aid is channelled to the victims on his behalf as soon as possible.

“We reviewed the immediate needs of the flood victims involved in Baling and aid should be immediately delivered to the victims even though I am in Turkey,” he added.

He also said that he had instructed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and relevant authorities to assist the flood victims.

“I pray that the flood victims endure this challenge with great fortitude.

“My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and let us pray and offer al-Fatihah so that their souls will be among those who did good deeds,” he said.

Workers are seen clearing the aftermath of the flash flood that took place on yesterday evening affecting Kampung Bukit Iboi and its surrounding areas in Baling, Kedah on July 5, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

It was reported that a total of 334 victims from nine villages in Baling had been evacuated to several relief centres (PPS) as of 2am today due to floods.

Earlier, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said he wants critically affected areas in Baling to be declared as Level I or II emergency response to speed up operations by state and federal agencies in rendering the necessary assistance.

He was reported as saying that according to the MKN20 Directive, the power to declare the emergency response (Level III) lies with the prime minister on the advice of the Central Disaster Management Committee (JPBP).

Muhammad Sanusi also said that he was informed by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) that heavy rain in Baling caused the river to burst its banks.