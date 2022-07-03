Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary speaks after presenting donations amounting to RM20,000 to storm and fire victims in Siti Manis sub-district, Kijang in Kota Baru July 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 3 — There is no issue with regards to Haj pilgrims bringing home zamzam water because certain agencies or Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will be arranging this for them, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

He said there were certain regulations to be followed to ensure that the holy water reaches the country safely and this was with the permission from the Saudi government.

“It is true that our pilgrims cannot bring home zamzam water as checked-in luggage but there are agencies handling this and TH will make the necessary arrangements.

“The pilgrims will get their zamzam water on their arrival in the country. So there is no issue in this matter,” he told reporters after presenting donations amounting to RM20,000 to storm and fire victims in Siti Manis sub-district, Kijang here today.

Meanwhile, commenting on allegations of fraud among those providing Haj by proxy (badal Haj) services, Ahmad Marzuk said so far he has not received any report.

He said those seeking such services must ensure that the person appointed to perform Haj on someone else’s behalf is doing it with a pure heart.

“In selecting the representative one needs to make a thorough study. It is unreasonable if the price is very low, unless the individual is doing it on a voluntarily basis,” he said adding that the cost should be the amount paid by pilgrims to perform the Haj. — Bernama