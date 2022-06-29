A Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) flag during the Sabah state election in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, September 13, 2020. PBS vice-president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the party was now in the leadership transition process and all delegates were free to choose anyone they felt could better lead the party in the future. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, June 29 — The Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) elections, scheduled for tomorrow, will be the stage to identify the most qualified candidate to replace its president, Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili after the next three years.

PBS vice-president Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, who is also Sabah deputy chief minister, said the party was now in the leadership transition process and all the delegates were free to choose anyone they felt could better lead the party in the future.

“The party president (Ongkili) has stated that this might be his last term. We (PBS) are now in the process of finding someone who is most qualified to lead the party next,” he said when met by reporters after the officiating of the Lahad Datu Palm Oil Industry Cluster (POIC), here, today.

Yesterday, Ongkili who is also Minister (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) in the Prime Minister’s Department, when opening the PBS Wanita and Youth Annual Congress, said he would give a period of three years for the party to look for someone capable to lead the party after him.

Ongkili is expected to retain his party president post uncontested in the party elections tomorrow, while the post of deputy president will a contest between Joachim and PBS secretary-general Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who is also Sabah deputy minister of tourism, culture and environment.

Joachim said he left it to the party delegates to make the choice as both leaders had different approaches and leadership styles, while they also had the responsibility of assisting the PBS president in strengthening the party. — Bernama