KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the week from tomorrow until July 6, the Finance Ministry said today.

In a statement, it said based on the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, RON97 and RON95 will remain at RM4.84 per litre and RM2.05 per litre respectively, while diesel at RM2.15 per litre.

“To protect consumers from the effects of the actual rise in oil prices on the global market, the government has maintained the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel although the real market prices for these two products have exceeded the set ceiling prices,” the statement said.

It said the government would continue to monitor the effects of changes in world crude oil prices and take the necessary measures to continue to protect the welfare and wellbeing of the people. — Bernama