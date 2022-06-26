The vessel that was capsized off Batang Igan this morning. — Picture via Borneo Post

BINTULU, June 26 — Two crew members have been rescued while two others are still missing after a sand-dredging vessel capsized off Batang Igan, in Sibu this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, a police report was lodged at Sungai Merah police station at 4.20am about the incident.

The rescue team from Mukah fire station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Based on the police report, a ship had capsized and two crew members; a local and an Indonesian men both in their 20s are believed still trapped in the ship.

Meanwhile, the other two local crew members, in their 50s and 40s survived. — Borneo Post