Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri speaks to the media after the launch of the Special Interest Programme under the Tourism Recovery Plan 2.0 in Putrajaya, June 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — The Special Interest Programme under the Tourism Recovery Plan 2.0 launched today will benefit Malaysians through incentives in the form of discounts, vouchers and rebates included in various interesting tourism packages in the country.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said under the plan, tourism packages and vouchers worth RM6.7 million encompassing tourism segments such as theme parks, scuba diving under the Jom Dive 2.0 campaign as well as homestays under the Jom Cuti di Homestay campaign will be sold.

Nancy said the programme was thanks to the cooperation of the Malaysian Association of Themepark and Family Attractions (MATFA), the Malaysian Scuba Diving Association (MSDA) and the Malaysian Kampungstay and Homestay Association.

“This recovery plan is hoped to help industry players to remain competitive and boost the domestic tourism industry,” she said during her speech at the launch of the plan here today.

She said the packages offered would include discounts of up to 40 per cent and e-vouchers worth RM10 for every theme park or family attraction entry ticket purchased from today till October 2.

“Every consumer can have a maximum of three redemptions at three different theme parks or family attractions and purchases need to be made at the website, www.tickets.matfa.org.my.

“The Jom Dive 2.0 campaign offers RM400 discounts for every scuba diving package worth RM1,000 or more purchased in a single transaction on the website www.xtvt.com.my and is limited to the first 1,994 customers on a first-come, first-served basis,” Nancy said.

Meanwhile, the Jom Cuti di Homestay campaign allows consumers to enjoy rebates of RM50 to RM300 for every purchase of packages worth RM100 or more, with a maximum of three rebates.

“A total of 150 packages are on offer at the website jomhomestay.my involving 67 clusters of homestay operators from across the country, with a validity period till December 31,” she added.

On her ministry’s readiness in receiving tourists in light of the new Covid-19 wave, she said they were always monitoring the latest development in cases and would adhere to the instructions issued by the Health Ministry. — Bernama